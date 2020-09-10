EFF stops protests, Clicks to award scholarships to black female students

Health and beauty retailer Clicks has agreed to award five scholarships to black female students to pursue pharmaceutical qualifications in 2021 after meeting members of the EFF on Thursday.

The party released a joint statement with the retailer — at the centre of a storm over an offensive hair advert — saying that Clicks agreed the advert was racist.

“Clicks expresses its remorse to all South Africans, black women in particular, for the racist TRESemmé advert it published on its websites,” the EFF said in the statement.

The EFF said it had made it clear during the “constructive and robust” discussion that an apology alone was not enough. “The EFF made it clear that the days of apologies and sorry are over — and that there must be consequences for racism.”