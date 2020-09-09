WATCH | KZN musicians whose roadside concert shut N3 appear in court

The president of SA Arts and Culture Youth Forum, Romeo Ramuada, said the government needed to heed their calls, which would allow artists the opportunity to make an honest living. He emphasised that the industry wanted government to amend regulations to allow them to host concerts and events at 70% of the capacity any given venue could accommodate.

“It's 70%, which must include the Covid-19 regulations. Which means that if we must leave one empty seat between people we will do that. We want 70% because we understand, when you look around the country, there are different institutions that are following the regulations. We have drafted documents in terms of how we are going to operate if the industry opens at 70%.”

Ramuada said the industry had engaged with the department of arts & culture at a national level, but they feel as if they are not being taken seriously.

“As usual, our industry has been put at the back.”