'I have no more words': MEC shocked after Limpopo student found dead

A Limpopo TVET student who went missing two weeks ago has been found dead, the provincial social development department has confirmed.

"MEC for social development Nkakareng Rakgoale has reacted with a heavy heart to yet another suspected case of gender-based violence, after the discovery of the decomposed body of a missing TVET student at Mokgoloboto in the greater Tzaneen municipality," the department said in a statement.

Kgaogelo Shai, 20, a student at Letaba TVET College, was reported missing on August 29.

Her boyfriend was found dead last week after allegedly committing suicide.

"Social workers, who have been with the family to offer psychosocial support since her disappearance, will continue to support the family," the department said.