South Africa

Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

By Staff Reporter - 09 September 2020 - 14:37
Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian MP.
Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian MP.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. 

This comes after Trump helped to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Daily Mail in the UK, Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament, who praised Trump for his efforts towards resolving conflicts worldwide.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said to Fox News.

Tybring-Gjedde, who is a four-term member of parliament who also serves as chairperson of the Norwegian delegation to the Nato Parliamentary Assembly, said the Trump administration played a key role in the establishment of relations between the UAE and Israel.

TimesLIVE

'He was no leader' - Trump's ex-lawyer says US president disparaged Mandela

Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, is alleging in a new book that Trump made disparaging remarks about black world ...
News
3 days ago

Trump encourages supporters to try to vote twice, sparking uproar

President Donald Trump has urged residents in the critical political battleground of North Carolina to try to vote twice in the Nov. 3 election, once ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

"It's powerful but elegant, like me": Boity launches new perfume range
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X