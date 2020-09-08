Thulani Hlatshwayo recalls spell at Wits with great fondness.

As he prepares to start his new chapter with Orlando Pirates in the new season, Thulani "Tyson" Hlatshwayo is proud of what he has achieved with Bidvest Wits as a captain, having led them to two titles.

Hlatshwayo bid an emotional farewell to Wits yesterday as the club's 99-year history came to an end on Saturday in their last match of the Absa Premiership season against Polokwane City.

Wits will now relocate to Limpopo after they sold their status and will be called Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) next season.

Hlatshwayo, who won the Absa Premiership (2016/17) and Telkom Knockout (2017) titles with the Clever Boys in his six-year stay, said he goes with his head held high.

“It has been a good journey at Wits for me since I joined them from Ajax Cape Town [six years ago],” Hlatshwayo said during an online interview with the South African Football Journalists Association (Saftja) yesterday.

“For me to be able to win the first trophy for myself individually [at the club], all I can say is I appreciate everything the club has done. Our relationship with Wits has worked well with the trophies I won with them and being the captain, to win those trophies was wonderful.”