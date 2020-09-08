SA economy has fallen by 51%, says statistician-general

The SA economy has fallen by 51% in the second quarter of 2020 mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced by statistician-general Risenga Maluleke when he released the gross domestic product (GDP) statistics of the second quarter of 2020 in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Maluleke said it was the first time in the history of SA that the economy recorded negative growth in four consecutive quarters.

The manufacturing industry was the most affected, especially by the national Covid-19 lockdown which effectively shut down all industries at the end of March. Statistics showed that the sector contracted by a staggering 74.9% in the second quarter of the year.