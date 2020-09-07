Small businesses bear the brunt of suspension of train services

Small businesses operating in and around train stations in Gauteng are facing imminent closure because of lack of business due to the prolonged suspension of train services. According to the main article to this page, their wait for trains service to return to normalcy may take up to 30 months.



Sowetan visited a number of train stations around the city where vendors are frustrated because they are no longer able to make money they used to before the trains were suspended...