Ipid investigating deadly shoot-out between KZN cops at shisanyama

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing a shoot-out between police officers that left one person dead at a shisanyama in Greytown, outside Pietermaritzburg, at the weekend.

Initial police reports indicate that two Pietermaritzburg public order policing members became embroiled in an altercation with another police officer and his friends at Zakwe Shisanyama in Greytown on Saturday evening.

This resulted in a shoot-out between the two parties that left one person dead and a police officer injured.

Ipid spokesperson Ndeleka Cola confirmed that Ipid was investigating.

“I can confirm that this matter has been reported to Ipid and investigation there has resumed,” said Cola.

TimesLIVE