'Interactive online gambling remains prohibited in SA'
The National Gambling Board (NGB) has issued a warning to South Africans participating in online interactive gambling as this remains prohibited.
The warning comes as the board has observed a surge in illegal facilities which offer interactive online gambling disguised as internet lounges and individuals accessing these through their smart devices...
