Covid-19 corruption is 'tantamount to treason': Contralesa

Traditional leaders are so dismayed by high levels of corruption, especially related to Covid-19 relief, they are seeking an urgent meeting with the ANC and other former liberation forces to discuss the issue.

Amakhosi have described Covid-19 related corruption as “mutiny against citizenry that is tantamount to treason”.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) said it had been watching SA’s progress on the slippery slopes of malfeasance and maladministration for many years.

“Even so, we did not dream that our people would stoop so low as to find ways to profiteer at the expense of the health and lives of the people during a pandemic,” it said on Monday.

Contralesa general secretary Zolani Mkiva reflected in a statement on the outcry over corruption since the start of the lockdown.