South Africa

Clicks store petrol-bombed as EFF shut down over hair ad kicks off

By Naledi Shange - 07 September 2020 - 09:44
A sign attached to the Clicks at Goodwood Mall in Cape Town.
A sign attached to the Clicks at Goodwood Mall in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

The Clicks at Saveways Centre in Emalahleni (Witbank) was petrol-bombed on Monday morning.

A police source told TimesLIVE that there was minimal damage, with just a trolley catching fire.

Management of Saveways Clicks confirmed the incident. They said they were still conducting an investigation into the incident.

At the nearby Highveld Mall, a few EFF members have gathered in the parking lot. Inside the mall, the opening time has come and gone with the roller doors yet to be opened. Staff arrived at work in their plain clothes and were apparently advised to use a back entrance by security.

This comes as the EFF is leading a protest aimed at shutting stores run by the beauty and health retailer countrywide, after an advert deemed demeaning to black hair.

Party leader Julius Malema is outside Clicks at the Mall of the North, Polokwane.

“The only way to make capitalists apologise and feel genuine remorse is for them to lose money. #ClicksMustFall,” the party states.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

EFF threatens to shut down Clicks stores after 'racist' advert

The EFF has threatened to shut down Clicks stores on Monday if the company does not do so itself.
News
22 hours ago

EFF tells Clicks to 'go to hell' after it explains hair ad was by TRESemmé

The EFF issued a strongly-worded two sentence statement in reply to a four-page letter from lawyers for the retail outlet Clicks, in which they ...
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X