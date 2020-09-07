At least 37 Clicks stores affected, seven damaged, by EFF protesters

Seven Clicks stores have been damaged after the controversy surrounding a hair advert which depicted a black woman's hair as dry and damaged, while a white woman's was labelled as dull and flat, then normal and fine.

This comes as the EFF is leading a protest aimed at shutting Clicks stores countrywide because of the advert, which was deemed demeaning to black hair, was published on its website.

Party leader Julius Malema was outside Clicks at the Mall of the North, Polokwane.

“The only way to make capitalists apologise and feel genuine remorse is for them to lose money. #ClicksMustFall,” the party stated.

Malema announced that the party intended to ensure that no Clicks stores opened this week.

“Today is the beginning of rolling action against Clicks,” he said.

He appealed to security guards and the police to not intervene against his supporters.

“Peaceful protest is not a crime, it is protected by the constitution ... and we require no-one's permission.”

Protest action by the EFF is happening at 37 of its stores across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape. Seven stores were damaged, including Saveways in Witbank and Cycad in Polokwane. A store in Alberton was also vandalised and set alight on Monday morning.

Clicks warned in papers filed at the high court on Monday that its employees, and customers who required chronic medication, would suffer if their stores were shut down.

“Clicks strongly condemns violence of any kind or intimidation of staff and its customers. Clicks will take legal action against perpetrators and those seeking to incite violence or harm our people and our stores,” the retailer said in a statement.