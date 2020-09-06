Hundreds displaced after fire rips through informal settlement in Hout Bay

Scores of people were left homeless after a fire destroyed hundreds of shacks in an informal settlement in Hout Bay in the Western Cape in the early hours of Sunday.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters responded to the blaze in Imizamo Yethu at 2.18am.

Carelse said Hout Bay firefighters responded, but had to call for more resources after a “swirling wind” created havoc.