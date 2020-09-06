Eskom to switch from stage 1 to stage 2 load-shedding on Monday afternoon

Eskom announced that stage 1 load-shedding will continue until Monday afternoon — before switching to stage 2 from 4pm.

The power utility downscaled load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 1 from midday on Sunday.

It said stage 1 load-shedding would be suspended at 10pm on Sunday and resume at 8am on Monday until 4pm. Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented until 10pm.

Eskom warned that the same pattern would continue on Tuesday and most likely Wednesday.

The power utility said load-shedding was necessary this weekend to replenish the emergency reserves which were depleted over the past week.

“Eskom expects several generation units to return to service during the next few days which will help ease the supply constraints.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible.”

TimesLIVE