Can husbands be booted out of home in abuse cases? Judges explain rules

“The court should elicit information about the potential prejudice, the person’s ability, including financial resources, to obtain alternative accommodation and access to children,” Rogers said, writing for the court.

“An eviction impacts on a person’s right to adequate housing and right to property in terms of the constitution.

“The procedure in this case fell short of the requirements of basic fairness.

“Such an (eviction) order may be justified, but the magistrate did not make an informed assessment.

“There was also no inquiry into the effect, if any, the interim interdict had had on the husband’s behaviour up to that point,” said Rogers.

The appeal has had a rocky path. It was first set down in December last year before Rogers and another acting judge who disagreed on the outcome. It was postponed several times for different reasons and the court then asked the Cape Bar Council to appoint an advocate to represent the wife.

Judges Henney and acting judge Martin were then added to the panel to ensure that there would be a majority judgment in the event of judicial disagreement.

The wife, in her application for a protection order last year, said the family home was hers and had been bought by her father. However, because they were married in community of property, they both owned it in equal shares.

She alleged her husband was emotionally and verbally abusing her. She obtained an interim interdict ex parte (without notice to the other side) with a return date. While at that time she also asked for an eviction order, this was not granted.