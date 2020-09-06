Bheki Cele recalls families' pain in final salute to police officers killed in the line of duty

Covid-19 has no sense of occasion. It has robbed the SA Police Service of a traditional send-off for the men and women in blue who have lost their lives.

This was the message from police minister Bheki Cele at the annual SA Police Service commemoration day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday morning.

The SAPS is honouring 40 officers killed in the line of duty between April 1 last year and March 31 this year.

In attendance, were the families of three fallen members and Deputy President David Mabuza. Virtual commemorations with the other families are being held in the various provinces, due to Covid-19 regulations limiting the number of people at gatherings.

The event was opened with a brief moment of silence and prayer.