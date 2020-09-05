Scopa to assess Beitbridge border fence

Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure as well as portfolio committee on home affairs will on Saturday morning undertake a joint oversight visit to the Beitbridge border to assess the construction of the 37km border fence which was procured as part of interventions to fight Covid-19.

An investigation conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found irregularities related to the 40km fencing project, including costs being inflated by R14m.

The report also found public works minister Patricia de Lille had ordered the project to be handled in terms of the Disaster Management Act instead of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The PFMA would have allowed for competitive bidding before the tender could be issued, a process not followed in the project intended to curb the illegal movement of people between SA and Zimbabwe to contain the spread of Covid-19.