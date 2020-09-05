South Africa

PE metro police officer found in car with throat slit

By Devon Koen - 05 September 2020 - 09:41
Police are appealing for assistance from the public after the body of an off-duty metro police officer was found on Friday.
Police are appealing for assistance from the public after the body of an off-duty metro police officer was found on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Port Elizabeth police are appealing to the public for assistance in their hunt for those involved in the brutal murder of an off-duty Nelson Mandela Bay metro police officer.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the officer’s body had been found on Friday at about 8.45am after officers from the Kamesh police station responded to a report about an abandoned vehicle in Tembani Street, Langa.

The officer, who has not been identified as his next of kin were still to be notified, was found in the front seat of his VW Polo.

His body had been wrapped in a duvet and his throat had been slit, Naidu said.

The motive for the murder is not known and no arrests have been made.

The silver VW Polo has been taken in by police for further investigation, she said.

Anyone who can assist in the investigation or may know the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Warrant Officer Marlon van Heerden on 061-949-0122 or the Kamesh police station on 041-988- 8722 or Crime Stop 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

Durban metro cop fatally stabbed, Hawks close to arrest

The Hawks are closing in on the man wanted in connection with the death of a Durban metro police officer, Capt Dumisani Zondi, who was fatally ...
News
1 week ago

'They are men of honour,' speakers say of three metro police officers killed in crash

Encouraging words offered to the families of the three Tshwane metro police officers who were killed when their vehicle was rammed into head-on by an ...
News
1 week ago

JMPD officer killed in car crash, driver arrested

A Johannesburg metro police department officer has died after his vehicle collided with a Toyota Hilux bakkie on the N12 near Protea Glen on Sunday.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
X