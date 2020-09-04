Two Gauteng pupils headed for Russia maths Olympiad

Two Gauteng pupils are among the six pupils who will represent SA at the 61st International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) next month.



The two 17-year-old grade 12 pupils, Kgaogelo Bopape from Horizon International School in Turffontein, and Andi Qu from St John’s College in Houghton, Johannesburg, said they were excited to make it this far in the Olympiads...