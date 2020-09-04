Nehawu hands over memorandum at Union Buildings as strike looms

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said: “We demand full compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act by all workplaces and ensuring that risk assessments and infection control and prevention measures are put in place, and the immediate establishment of OHS committees in all workplaces.

“Infected workers must return to work only on the following conditions: they have completed the mandatory 10 days of self-isolation, they have undergone a medical evaluation confirming fitness to work, [and] they strictly adhere to personal hygiene, wearing of masks and social distancing,” Xaba said.

The union is seeking to explicitly prohibit managers from issuing or communicating any kind of threats or intimidating notices or letters to workers in such a way that they are forced to work when they have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The union's also demands for improved workplace safety is based on “credible figures of the total workforce” and the type of work performed by occupational categories of employees.