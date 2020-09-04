Man hands himself over to police after allegedly shooting wife dead

An Eastern Cape man was denied bail after handing himself over to the police for allegedly killing his wife.

“It is alleged that sometime last week Lubabalo Magwebu and his wife had an argument which led to the wife leaving their matrimonial home. She went to her parents’ home which is also in Dimbaza [King William’s Town],” the police said in a statement on Friday.

Two days after the argument, Magwebu and his wife met on the street and an altercation ensued. He drew a firearm and allegedly fired several shots at his wife, killing her instantly, the statement read.

“The court denied him bail as the offence is serious and releasing him on bail would undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system. This comes after Magwebu handed himself and his firearm over to police at the Dimbaza Police Station on Wednesday,” said the police.

Magwebu is due back in court on September 6.

TimesLIVE