Nomvula Mokonyane forgot about her 40th birthday party

Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane had "forgotten" her surprise 40th birthday party which was allegedly paid for by Bosasa.

This was according to her testimony when she was cross-examined at the Zondo Commission yesterday, where she was taken to task by evidence leader Viwe Notshe SC over her previous evidence in which she disputed that any of her birthday celebrations were ever held at a Krugersdorp guesthouse.

Mokonyane, who admitted to have attended several events and parties at the Victorian Guest House, had disputed during her initial testimony that there had been any of her birthday celebrations ever held at the Victorian Guest House.

Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi had told the commission last year that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson had ordered that Mokonyane's birthday party be organised and be paid for by the controversial company which made millions from dodgy government contracts. Agrizzi had initially stated that it was Mokonyane's 50th birthday celebration but it has since emerged that it was her 40th birthday.

The minister still maintains that she never knew who had paid for the party which she initially thought was a private family dinner outing. She was at pains emphasizing that the party took place more than a decade ago and that it was not her intention to mislead the commission.

Mokonyane said as she had not been looking forward to her 40th birthday party being held there, she had been preoccupied with disputing Agrizzi's assertion that her 50th celebration themed "break your leg" had taken place.

The former minister had,during her previous appearance, denied that there had been any other birthday party held at the Victorian Guest House. Notshe asked her how she came to forget that her 40th birthday celebration had been held there.

Mokonyane said she had gone there for a private family dinner but was surprised when it turned out to be her surprise 40th birthday which she claimed she didn't know who organised it.

"I was speaking in terms of clarifying that my 50th birthday was never held there. The issue of who paid or what happened ... I think it's not something I was interested in because I have also been part of organising surprise parties for other people; you don't say so-and-so bought a bottle of water," Mokonyane said.