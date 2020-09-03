South Africa

Delays in refuse truck repair cause stink in Zastron

03 September 2020 - 06:42

Residents of Zastron in Mohokare local municipality, Free State, have alleged that their refuse bins have not been collected for almost two years after the town's only refuse truck was sent for repairs.

The residents said because rubbish was piling up in their streets they had no choice but to create their own dump sites...

