Delays in refuse truck repair cause stink in Zastron
Residents of Zastron in Mohokare local municipality, Free State, have alleged that their refuse bins have not been collected for almost two years after the town's only refuse truck was sent for repairs.
The residents said because rubbish was piling up in their streets they had no choice but to create their own dump sites...
