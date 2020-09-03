Cops rescue pensioner held hostage as attackers emptied his bank accounts

A 76-year-old man who was kidnapped and held hostage overnight while his attackers emptied his bank accounts at various petrol station ATMs has been rescued in Phillip Nel Park in Pretoria, said police.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

The Hawks, Tshwane metro police, K9 unit as well as Tracker connect had joined in the investigation.

“They took up their strategic positions and identified a suspicious Hyundai i20 hatchback entering a local petrol station with two occupants. The two suspects then exited the vehicle, went to the automatic teller machine where they withdrew money in several transactions and drove off,” said police.

“The vehicle was then followed and members managed to stop it. They apprehended the two suspects who were found in possession of the victim's bank card and other valuables.”