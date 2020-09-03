Cash van crashes into home as driver tries to escape robbers in Welgelegen

Police explained how the cash van security guard and his colleagues had found themselves under attack.

“Unknown suspects shot and killed the security guard who was waiting in a cash transporting vehicle,” said Brig Novela Potelwa. “He had driven away after being shot and crashed into a nearby home,” said Potelwa.

The robbers also shot another guard at the entrance to a store.

The armed gang had attacked just as the guards arrived to fetch cash from the store.

“A substantial amount of cash was taken as the suspects fled in a black Corsa and a white VW Golf GTI,” said Potelwa.

The Corsa had been reported stolen in Khayelitsha in June.

Potelwa said a case of murder, attempted murder and business robbery was being investigated.

TimesLIVE