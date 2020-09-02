Street vendor 'lucky to survive axe attack'

A woman was left with two gaping wounds on her head which required 12 stitches after she was attacked with an axe by a storming fellow street vendor following a brawl.



Alice Mashaba, 46, from Tembisa on the East Rand, says she is lucky to be alive after she was rescued by her male customers who were able to grab her raging attacker before pulling the axe away from her hands on Saturday...