No change to matric exam papers - Umalusi
Umalusi has announced that it is ready for the national senior certificate examinations despite disruptions caused by Covid-19 in education which have affected the entire system including the matric class of 2020.
Umalusi, the council for quality assurance in general and further education training, said the Covid-19 pandemic makes the class of 2020 a unique cohort...
