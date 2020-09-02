Mma Mapoloko, wife of deceased IPHC leader Glayton Modise, has died

The wife of the late Glayton Modise, the ex-leader of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC), has died. Mma Mapoloko Modise died on August 10 at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

This was confirmed by Siyabonga Mramba, the spokesperson for Tshepiso Modise, the son to the deceased.

"The Modise family and His Grace Comforter T.S. Modise convey the sad news of the passing away of their beloved mother Mme Maploko Modise, affectionately known as the mother of the nation (Masechaba) within the community of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church, and the wife of the late Comforter M.G. Modise, on the 10th of August 2020 at Milpark Hospital. Details about the funeral arrangements will be communicated later," said Mramba.

Mme Mapoloko's death comes at the time when the church is involved in a serious succession battle as to who should lead the IPHC after the passing of her husband Glayton Modise in 2016.