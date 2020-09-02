Gauteng under fire for 'not insourcing workers'

The Gauteng government has come under fire for failing to honour its promise to insource hundreds of security guards and cleaners from contractors into the full employment of the province.



Yesterday, the EFF's motion in Gauteng to have all security guards and cleaners insourced across provincial departments was dismissed by the speaker of the legislature Ntombi Mekgwe before it could go on vote...