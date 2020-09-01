Parents of unplaced pupils take legal action

The Gauteng department of education has been slapped with a letter of demand for failure to place 162 pupils in schools. The group are from The Hill High School near Rosettenville and at Sir John Adamson High School in Robertsham – both in Johannesburg's southern suburbs.



The affected pupils, who are in grades, 8, 9 and 10, could not secure placement last year through online application for the current academic year. The department placed them at the two schools early this year, but not as fully registered pupils but as people in transit. During that time the group at The Hill was taught from the school's tuckshop while the Sir John Adamson were housed in the school hall...