KZN health MEC loses bid to pay back negligence 'in kind' instead of in cash

The MEC accepted that this was “inconsistent with the common law”, which states that a damages claim must be sound in money, and the “once-and-for-all rule”, which states that the payment of damages must be in a lump sum.

The MEC contended, however, that common law impacted on the department’s constitutional obligations to provide access to health-care services and “conflicts with the constitutional duty to manage and use public funds in an efficient, economic and effective manner”.

The proposed development of the law would be in the interests of justice, the MEC said.

In his affidavit, director of legal services in the department Stuart Chambers said he had been assured by senior officials that the department had the infrastructure to provide for the child’s needs.

These included a “network of hospitals and facilities”, including King Edward VIII Hospital, the KZN Children’s Hospital, the Phoenix Assessment and Therapy Centre, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Wentworth Hospital.

Chambers said from the financial years 2014/15 to 2018/19, the department had paid out more than R965m in similar negligence claims.

This had a huge affect on others reliant on the public health-care system, he said. The department wished to create a dispensation that allows it to provide appropriate and reasonable compensation and redress to the child, while ensuring that its resources are not drained and its budget “eaten away” by such claims.

The mom, through her legal representative attorney Michael Friedman, said this was just a “ploy” to delay settlement because the belated raising of the issue would stall the finalisation of the damages claim.

“The proposed amendment raises a novel issue which should be the subject of legislation,” her lawyers argued. “A bill with similar provisions was initiated in parliament but later abandoned.”