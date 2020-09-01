I was tortured at Tambo hospital, says stroke patient

Letty Mbonani of Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, says she would rather die in her own house than stay at the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg, after she was allegedly tortured by nurses while she was admitted for a stroke.



“It's been 11 days of recovering at home and I have vowed to never set foot in that hospital. I just cry when I think about what I went through at the hands of the nurses,” Mbonani said...