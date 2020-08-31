Workers find skeletal remains near Chatsworth police station
Municipal workers made a grizzly discovery when they came across the skeletal remains of an unknown person near the Chatsworth police station, south of Durban, on Sunday.
It is understood that eThekwini municipal workers had been working on storm water pipes in an area of dense bush when they stumbled across the remains.
Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said members of Durban Search and Rescue were deployed to the area where the remains were found.
“An inquest docket was opened at Chatsworth police station for investigation,” she said.
#sapsKZN Earlier today members from DBN #SAPS #SearchAndRescue were called out to Chatsworth, where the skeletal remains of an unknown person were found. Inquest docket opened. NP pic.twitter.com/2wdn2hT3cP— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 30, 2020
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.