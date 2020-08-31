South Africa

Workers find skeletal remains near Chatsworth police station

31 August 2020 - 12:12
Orrin Singh Journalist

Municipal workers made a grizzly discovery when they came across the skeletal remains of an unknown person near the Chatsworth police station, south of Durban, on Sunday.

It is understood that eThekwini municipal workers had been working on storm water pipes in an area of dense bush when they stumbled across the remains.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said members of Durban Search and Rescue were deployed to the area where the remains were found.

“An inquest docket was opened at Chatsworth police station for investigation,” she said.

