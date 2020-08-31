Police arrest 44 and impound 23 cars at illegal KZN party

Police arrested 44 people in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend for attending a party.

“On Saturday night, Winterton SAPS, SANDF, public order police and Okhahlamba Traffic Department conducted an intelligence-driven multidisciplinary operation in the Winterton central business district after information of a party that was taking place,” said SAPS KZN spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

The arrested partygoers were fined R500 each.

“A case for convening a gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act was opened against the convener of the bash, who was also arrested. Law-enforcement agencies impounded 23 vehicles that were used by the culprits,” said Naicker.

Police warned the public to stop hosting gatherings that are in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

“Citizens are again urged to comply with the regulations of the Disaster Management Act as police operations intensify across the province,” said KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula.

