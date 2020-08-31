South Africa

Agriculture associations slam Covid-19 relief fund

By Mpho Koka - 31 August 2020 - 09:39

Agricultural organisations say their members have struggled to get their hands on the government's R1.2bn Covid-19 relief funds.

The African Farmers Association of SA (Afasa) said it was not happy with the application process and implementation of the department of agriculture’s relief programme...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
X