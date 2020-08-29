Council boss in SA's mining heartland lashed by judge after digging a hole for herself

Morakane Mokoena hadn't been a municipal manager for two years before she faced 12 charges of misconduct.

She then drew full pay for another year, despite being on suspension, thanks to a blizzard of medical certificates, the Covid-19 lockdown and an alleged inability to use Zoom.

Now Mokoena has been fired by Merafong City Local Municipality, in the heart of West Rand mining country, and the labour court in Johannesburg has thrown out her attempt to have the findings of the disciplinary hearing scrapped because it eventually went ahead in her absence.

Judge Edwin Tlhotlhalemaje said Mokoena did “everything in her might ... to avoid and obstruct the commencement, continuation and conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings”.

Ordering her to pay the costs of the municipality and the advocate who chaired her disciplinary hearing, Tsungai Phehane, Tlhotlhalemaje said Mokoena adopted an “obtuse and obstructionist approach” in an attempt to drag out the process.