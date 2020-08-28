Top court delivers yet another blow to Mkhwebane over Vrede dairy report

The Constitutional Court has dismissed, with costs, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application for leave to appeal against a judgment relating to her report on the Vrede dairy project.

The report was initially set aside by the high court in Pretoria in May last year.

The parties which applied for the report to be set aside — the DA and the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) — argued that the report was a watered-down version of the truth which appeared to protect higher-ranking public servants.

In its judgment, the high court said the public protector had failed to properly investigate the initial complaints made, acted irrationally, ignored relevant considerations and misapplied the law. It found the public protector imposed remedial action recommending implicated senior public servants to manage disciplinary proceedings for others who had breached their mandates in the project.

Another judgment in the same matter later that year ordered Mkhwebane to pay 7.5% of the costs in her personal capacity, with the office of the public protector paying the remaining 92.5%.