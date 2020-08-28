Shock as traditional leader, brothers and cousin killed in nine-hour period

A popular Ngcobo traditional leader, his two brothers, one of his cousins and his senior traditional councillor (iphakathi) have been killed — four were shot dead and the fifth was found hanged from a rope.

The killings took place between 9pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE on Friday afternoon, traditional council head Nkosi Khayalethu Gwarubana said one of his headmen, Nkosi Thandile Zanoxolo Mooi, his brother Vuyani Mooi, his cousin Mzoxolo Zilwa and traditional councillor Zamumzi Mbuthuma were shot dead at Mntuntloni village near Ngcobo in two separate incidents.

Nkosi Mooi's brother Akhona Mooi hanged himself, also on Friday morning.

“This is so traumatising. As a senior traditional leader overseeing these areas I do not know what to do. I have never seen something like this ,” said a distraught Gwarhubana.

DispatchLIVE