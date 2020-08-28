Five important things you need to know about disinfectant tunnels

The health hazards caused by using disinfectant tunnels as a preventive measure against Covid-19 have come under the spotlight after the release of advisories by the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee (MAC).

Disinfectant tunnels, also known as fumigating tunnels, were installed in malls, schools and taxi ranks when the coronavirus first hit SA.

However, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, chair of SA’s ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, warned at the time that there was no scientific evidence supporting claims that disinfectant tunnels could prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Here are five important things you need to know, according to the MAC advisories.

Health hazards

Spraying individuals with chemicals could have physical and psychological effects. Exposure to toxic chemicals such as chlorine could result in eye and skin irritation and cause nausea and vomiting.

“Spraying individuals with disinfectants is not recommended under any circumstances. This could be physically and psychologically harmful and would not reduce an infected person's ability to spread the virus through droplets or contact.”