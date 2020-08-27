Popular PE runner found unconscious on trail after huge Facebook campaign

Just hours after a huge search party was set up to look for a visually impaired Port Elizabeth woman who had been reported missing, Kathleen Flanagan was found unresponsive in the Baakens Valley.

Now, friends and family are desperately willing the young woman, who has just 10% vision, to pull through after an ordeal which they are still trying to make sense of.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a volunteer search party went looking for Flanagan after she was last seen on Tuesday afternoon and she was found on the footpath on the hikers’ trail.

“She was unconscious and taken to hospital,” Naidu said.

Flanagan, 34, was last seen leaving her place of employment in Pickering Street about 3pm on Tuesday.

“We hope she will be OK. We will only know tomorrow,” her distraught mother, Gerda, said on Wednesday evening. Gerda said she had been unable to see Flanagan, who is in ICU, due to Covid-19 safety protocols.

She was unsure what had happened but said it appeared Flanagan, a keen runner, may have tripped and injured herself while out on a run.