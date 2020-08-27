Motorists warned to avoid N1 as JMPD clears debris from accident that claimed truck driver's life
A truck driver died and one person sustained minor injuries when a truck went out of control and collided with a pole early on Thursday on the N1 north.
Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar advised motorists to avoid the N1 for now as the JMPD was still busy clearing the scene.
“The driver was transporting scrap metals coming from Zambia to Gauteng. The driver lost control and collided with a pole and he died,” said Minnaar.
Netcare 911 said it responded to reports of a collision on the N1 north before the Allendale off-ramp in Vorna Valley Midrand shortly before 6am on Thursday.
“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a heavy motor vehicle transporting what appeared to be scrap metal had lost control, resulting in the truck slamming into the centre barrier and spewing debris on both carriageways. The truck driver who had been ejected in the crash was declared deceased on the scene,” said Netcare in a statement.
Netcare said one person who sustained minor injuries was treated on scene.
Many vehicles travelling in both directions were damaged after being struck by flying pieces of metal,” Netcare said.
JMPD said four lanes remain closed to remove debris on the road and two lanes are operational.
“Traffic is heavy on the N1 north from William Nicol, N1 south from Olifantsfontein Rd, N3 north from London Rd, M1 north from Woodmead Drive,” JMPD said.
