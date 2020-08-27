Man behind fake death certificates to bypass roadblocks gets 12 months

Convicted fraudster Mbuyiselo “Mawawa” Lobi — who issued fraudulent death certificates during level 5 of the lockdown — has been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment or a fine of R12,000.

In a statement on Thursday, Eastern Cape MEC of transport, safety and liaison Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe welcomed the sentence handed down by the Aberdeen magistrate’s court.

Lobi was arrested in April for issuing fraudulent death certificates that gave hundreds of people a pretext to travel between provinces.

He was sentenced to a fine of R12,000 or 12 months behind bars, half of which was suspended for five years.