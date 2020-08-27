Government 'ignored expert advice against exceeding 70% taxi capacity'

The government seemingly ignored advice from a panel of experts when it allowed taxis to fill up to maximum capacity.

The experts, in two letters written six days apart in early July, recommend that taxis should not be allowed to fill up beyond 70%. In fact, the experts stated that in areas where Covid-19 cases were surging, only a 50% occupancy should be allowed.

Instead, taxis were allowed to operate at 100% capacity.

This is revealed in two letters from the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19. The health ministry on Thursday released 45 of the MAC advisories to the public, with minister Zweli Mkhize saying that “less than 5%” of them were not implemented “in their entirety”.

One of those is the controversial decision to allow taxis to operate at full capacity for trips under 200km.