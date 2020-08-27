Couple hacked and dumped in open veld in Northern Cape
Northern Cape police on Thursday responded to a scene in Pampierstad where the bodies of a local teacher and her husband, a retired mineworker, were found dumped in an open veld.
A source close to the investigation told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the couple had been found lying next to each other, dressed in their pyjamas.
“The man was found lying face up, while the woman was found lying face down. The man, on his head, had open wounds,” TimesLIVE was told.
"It seems like a panga was used to assault them.”
It was not immediately clear what wounds the woman had suffered, as these were not immediately visible when police found her.
The couple was believed to have been murdered in their home before being dumped in the veld.
At their house, police found a large amount of blood.
Lt-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi confirmed the murder. She said the bodies had been found by a passer-by.
Police have not yet made any arrests. “The circumstances surrounding the murders is unknown and police are investigating,” said Mooi.
“Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to contact Lt-Col Myburgh on 082 494 4584. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.