Free State TVET students register highest Covid-19 deaths
Free State has recorded the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 among students in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.
This was announced by minister of higher education, science and innovation Blade Nzimande during his update on alert level 2 to the post-school education and training sector...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.