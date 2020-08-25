Educators bemoan lack of mobile classes as pupils return to school
As thousands of pupils returned to schools yesterday, after staying home for five months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, some schools complained about the shortage of classrooms and manpower.
Sowetan visited various schools in Soweto where school officials complained about the shortage of classrooms to accommodate pupils in grades 1,2,3,4,6,9,10 and 11. The school officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media, decried the lack of mobile classrooms to give them enough space for pupils...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.