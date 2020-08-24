Trail runners desperate for coffee after a cold night on a mountain ledge

Two trail runners spent a night on a Western Cape mountain at 1,766m above sea level after getting stuck on a ledge at the weekend.

When rescuers arrived at their position on Wemmershoek Peak, north of Franschhoek, in a helicopter on Sunday morning, they found the women had only their running clothes and a water bladder with fluids.

They were found “in good spirits”, but said they were longing for a cup of coffee.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johann Marais said they were alerted at 7pm on Saturday that the pair was having difficulty finding the Perdekop footpath in the mountains above Wemmershoek.

“We were able to communicate with them on cellphone and via WhatsApp, and learnt that they found themselves stuck on a ledge and considered it impossible to get off,” he said. “They mentioned they were experienced mountaineers and would be able to stay the night if WSAR would assist them after first light on Sunday,” said Marais.

“Sunday dawned as a beautiful sunny day with clear skies, even high up on Franschhoek Pass. Our ground team and radio communication experts gathered at the entrance to Mount Rachelle reserve at the highest point on Franschhoek Pass,” said Marais.