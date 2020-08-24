DA demands Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams be disciplined for ignoring parliament

The DA has called for disciplinary proceedings to be instituted against communication and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for ignoring parliament.

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said in a statement on Monday that Ndabeni-Abrahams had twice disregarded parliament on issues pertaining to the appointment of councillors for the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) council.

Van Damme said Ndabeni-Abrahams had gone ahead, appointing five Icasa councillors at the weekend despite parliament insisting earlier on the appointment of six councillors.

Van Damme charged that Ndabeni-Abrahams had written to the speaker last month rejecting the National Assembly’s proposed list of candidates to serve on the council — which violated the constitutional principle of the separation of powers.

Now it was time for speaker Thandi Modise to take disciplinary action, said Van Damme.