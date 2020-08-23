Mom, two children dead after eating meat 'sprinkled with rat poison'

A Mpumalanga mother is believed to have committed suicide by ingesting rat poison which also killed her two children in Kwa Guqa near Witbank, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the woman “ate chicken meat allegedly sprinkled with rat poison” which her children also consumed.

“Her two children, a six-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, were in the same house where it is further alleged that the woman left some pieces of the chicken and went into another room.