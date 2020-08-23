'It's not like I stole public money' — DA MP claps back after shopping spree during Zoom meeting

DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo has rubbished allegations that he went on a booze shopping spree during a parliamentary meeting this week.

Mhlongo’s whereabouts were caught in a video which he said was “unintended”.

He has since said he would not allow the scandal to tarnish his reputation. “I will not let this drag me down or obsess about it, it’s not like I’ve been caught stealing public money in a PPE scandal,” he said in a statement.

In an attempt to clarify his whereabouts, Mhlongo said he had gone to a grocery store and his cellphone's video function was activated by mistake.